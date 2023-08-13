Patience is a virtue!

1Thess lesson #122. Godly virtue is far and above the counterfeit virtue in the devil's world. Godly virtue is the thread that is woven in the tree of the soul which grows the fruit of the Spirit. Virtue fully understood and living in the Believer's life is a sign of great maturity.
