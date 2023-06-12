An AFU stronghold wiped out in South Donetsk direction

🔎 Before using a strike drone, UAV operators uncovered an AFU stronghold with machine gun positions and anti-tank weapons.
💥 As a result of the strike, the stronghold with its personnel and weapons was annihilated.
Source @MoD Russia
