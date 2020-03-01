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(Chinese) M.T. Keshe - One Cup One Life (一杯一命)
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19 views • March 01, 2020
該視頻介紹了與新的大流行冠狀病毒作鬥爭的簡單方法。 這部影片在中國各地流傳開後，便已從youtube中刪除。 全世界的人們都在學習這些簡單的技術以及等離子能量的力量。
受到嚴格審查的傳奇核物理學家Keshe先生要求世界各地的所有人分享這段視頻。
簡單的普遍知識可以成為我們抵抗疾病的最佳武器。
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
由CosmicLibrary.org帶給您
和平，愛，真理。
English: This video was requested to be provided to the Chinese as they are not able to access archive.org .
受到嚴格審查的傳奇核物理學家Keshe先生要求世界各地的所有人分享這段視頻。
簡單的普遍知識可以成為我們抵抗疾病的最佳武器。
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
由CosmicLibrary.org帶給您
和平，愛，真理。
English: This video was requested to be provided to the Chinese as they are not able to access archive.org .
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