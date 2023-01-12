1/12/2023 -- BE ALERT -- Earthquake unrest spreading now -- West Coast California / Oregon M5.0

A new M5.0 has struck along the NW coast of the United States / Oregon, along the outer edge of the JDF (juan de fuca) fracture zone.





The spread of M5.0's comes from Alaska, and ultimately from the West Pacific unrest event currently taking place -- multiple M7.0+ earthquakes striking, plus spreads of new M5 to M6 level activity across multiple points of the Pacific in the past day.





Keep watch for the areas shown in this video for the next 4-5 days tops.





