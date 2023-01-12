Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/12/2023 -- BE ALERT -- Earthquake unrest spreading now -- West Coast California / Oregon M5.0
320 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago |

A new M5.0 has struck along the NW coast of the United States / Oregon, along the outer edge of the JDF (juan de fuca) fracture zone.


The spread of M5.0's comes from Alaska, and ultimately from the West Pacific unrest event currently taking place -- multiple M7.0+ earthquakes striking, plus spreads of new M5 to M6 level activity across multiple points of the Pacific in the past day.


Keep watch for the areas shown in this video for the next 4-5 days tops.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket