Celeste Solum Interviews Pastor Andy (PREVIEW)
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
In this episode Celeste interviews Pastor Andy McDaniel. Celeste and Pastor Andy talk about the current state of the world. Pastor Andy was a wrestler, Deputy Sherif/Police Chief and then finally a pastor.


