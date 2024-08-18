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Predestination Update 8-18-24
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20 views • August 25, 2021
Today's Culture:
1. Promotes the Lie that God Loves Everyone
2. That the Vaccination will help you and others
3. That the LGBTQ lifestyle is okay
4. That Evolution and Creation are compatible
5. That NASA is real science
1 Timothy 6:20
"O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called:"
King James Version
1. Promotes the Lie that God Loves Everyone
2. That the Vaccination will help you and others
3. That the LGBTQ lifestyle is okay
4. That Evolution and Creation are compatible
5. That NASA is real science
1 Timothy 6:20
"O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called:"
King James Version
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