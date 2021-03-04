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Polls point to Trump as the clear 2024 frontrunner
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80 views • March 04, 2021
Another round of polls have been released showing Donald Trump to be the clear frontrunner to secure the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
The same polls have Kamala Harris as the most popular Democrat with the party's base - setting up the possibility of a Harris-Trump presidential contest in 2024.
The same polls have Kamala Harris as the most popular Democrat with the party's base - setting up the possibility of a Harris-Trump presidential contest in 2024.
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