Prophecies | URGENT: CHAOS, STORM AND FREQUENCIES - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Tim Sheets October 22, 2023

2:08-23:20

https://youtu.be/ddC11cm4he4?si=ZC1gjndL0oWb4Zzu



Julie Green October 19, 2023

24:43-35:21

https://rumble.com/v3qbdo7-live-with-julie.html



Kim Clement 2015 final word over America

54:04-56:09

https://rumble.com/v3qfqfy-fab-four-wars-and-rumors-of-wars.html



Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams October 23, 2023

28:12-31:52

33:30-38:43

40:03-42:11

46:18-46:39

48:47- 49:16

53:17-54:45

55:39-1:03:39

1:09:25-1:20:15

https://rumble.com/v3r6fs1-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-80.html





Robin D Bullock Church International remnant: don’t play with Halloween

2:19:18-2:21:25

2:22:16 -2:22:45

2:37:08-2:41:25

2:23:16-2:27:10

https://www.youtube.com/live/FlfqjGy3HEs?si=QzeNzn-p-xpS0Mjk



FlashPoint Victor Marx October 24, 2023

36:03-47:24

https://rumble.com/v3rfwoy-flashpoint-live-starting-at-7pm-ct.html



Yvon Attia Elijah Streams October 24, 2023

2:45-14:53

https://rumble.com/v3rdfb1-andrew-whalen-the-writing-is-on-the-wall.html



What do we do now?

1 Pray in tongues



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour October 24, 2023

1:21:50-1:25:27

https://www.youtube.com/live/jRvRXP2SsvM?si=XvaaAPkfJEiYdeXT



Text Decrees to 40509





