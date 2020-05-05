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ΚHΡYΚΕΙΟΝ το Εωσφορικόν σύμβολον της Ιατρικής! ASKLIPIOS LUCIFER
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238 views • May 05, 2020
Η έρευνα που θα σας αφήσει άφωνους και θα δώσει απαντήσεις στο για ποιο λόγο οι γιατροί επίτρεψαν τον εγκλεισμό μας με πρόφαση ένα ΟΦΘΑΛΜΟΦΑΝΕΣ ΨΕΜΑ ΣΑΝ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟ που δεν πείθει ούτε μικρά παιδιά!!!Γιατί οι γιατροί και γενικότερα οι επιστήμονες είναι άθεοι και δολοφονουν εν ψυχρώ την ανθρωπότητα...
ΚΟΙΝΟΠΟΙΗΣΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΑΘΕΙ ΟΛΟΣ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΤΟ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΚΟ "ΕΡΓΑΛΕΙΟ" ΤΩΝ ΓΙΑΤΡΩΝ...
ΚΟΙΝΟΠΟΙΗΣΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΑΘΕΙ ΟΛΟΣ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΤΟ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΚΟ "ΕΡΓΑΛΕΙΟ" ΤΩΝ ΓΙΑΤΡΩΝ...
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