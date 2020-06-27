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China is buying gold mines like crazy making their currency stronger while US keeps on printing!
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66 views • June 27, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about another hit to our agricultural market as the trade deal goes up in flames.
China is buying good mines to make their currency stronger. This moves suggest China is trying to become the worlds central currency.
Mean while in the US a second wave of lock downs and job loses will come around during the holiday season, increasing the chances of suicide rate.
Always Ready!
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China is buying good mines to make their currency stronger. This moves suggest China is trying to become the worlds central currency.
Mean while in the US a second wave of lock downs and job loses will come around during the holiday season, increasing the chances of suicide rate.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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