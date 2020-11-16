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Huge Move! China Leapfrogs US With World's First 6G Satellite Amid Raging Tech War
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64 views • November 16, 2020
DAHBOO77

As the US' tech war with China continues to rage, China has leapfrogged the US in satellite telecommunication technology with the successful launch of the world's first sixth-generation satellite into space.

The experimental satellite containing advanced telecommunications technology was launched Friday into low Earth orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China's northern Shanxi Province, reported Asia Times.

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