3514 Pete Santilli w Resistance Chicks Sound of Freedom

Join Pete Santilli, Banners 4 Freedom, and Resistance Chicks on July 4th for a Matinee. Premiere of Jim Caviezel, supported by Mel Gibson Sound of Freedom! Get Your Tickets At: https://www.angel.com/sof

Exclusively in theaters July 4th, 2023.





Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.





The film stars Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ, The Count of Monte Cristo) who plays the lead role of Tim Ballard. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) plays Katherine Ballard and Bill Camp (Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave) plays “Batman”—Ballard’s right-hand man.









The film is produced by Eduardo Verástegui and directed by Alejandro Monteverde.

After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Angel Studios

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZiCNnpUxng

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oZE2nod4i0

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at petesantilli.locals.com!

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

TUESDAY JUNE 20, 2023

24/7 REBROADCAST/STREAM

🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv





PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/





FOLLOW US:





TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

LINKS: http://wkrpete.com

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)