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Texas High School Football On US Sports Net Featuring Celina Vs Paris Presented By CoachTube Football
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6 views • September 09, 2020
The Future of American Football: How to Run the Spread Offense
By Coach Scott
In recent years, one of the major topics debated across college sports is whether a team should run a pro-style or spread offense. There are obviously pros and cons with running each. We’ve seen teams like Baylor and Oregon take the spread to a whole new level and create some of the most dynamic offenses in the history of college football. While critics may argue it doesn’t prepare players adequately for the next level, I think I wouldn’t be alone in saying the spread can provide benefits at the NFL stage. Throughout this article, I’ll break down some of the interdependencies of the spread offense and show how Chip Kelly and other football coaches utilized it to the max.
The Basics
Ultimately, I believe the future of modern football will be heavily impacted by the spread offense. Read the entire article @ https://shrsl.com/2hk57
By Coach Scott
In recent years, one of the major topics debated across college sports is whether a team should run a pro-style or spread offense. There are obviously pros and cons with running each. We’ve seen teams like Baylor and Oregon take the spread to a whole new level and create some of the most dynamic offenses in the history of college football. While critics may argue it doesn’t prepare players adequately for the next level, I think I wouldn’t be alone in saying the spread can provide benefits at the NFL stage. Throughout this article, I’ll break down some of the interdependencies of the spread offense and show how Chip Kelly and other football coaches utilized it to the max.
The Basics
Ultimately, I believe the future of modern football will be heavily impacted by the spread offense. Read the entire article @ https://shrsl.com/2hk57
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