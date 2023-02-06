In Turkey, the earthquake severely damaged the historic Gaziantep fortress, built during the Roman Empire and later reconstructed during the Ottoman Empire_

Image as thumbnail was before.
UN World Heritage Site Aleppo Citadel damaged by earthquake - Syrian Museums DepartmentIn Turkey, the earthquake severely damaged the historic Gaziantep fortress, built during the Roman Empire and later reconstructed during the Ottoman Empire. There was a partial collapse of several walls and towers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.