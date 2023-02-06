In Turkey, the earthquake severely damaged the historic Gaziantep fortress, built during the Roman Empire and later reconstructed during the Ottoman Empire_

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UN World Heritage Site Aleppo Citadel damaged by earthquake - Syrian Museums DepartmentIn Turkey, the earthquake severely damaged the historic Gaziantep fortress, built during the Roman Empire and later reconstructed during the Ottoman Empire. There was a partial collapse of several walls and towers.