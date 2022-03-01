A Discussion With Kevin Annett Concerning Canada, Rights, Genocide, The Vatican, World-Wide Action to stop Tyranny, And More.

Kevin Annett and Nancy Addison discuss his work, his books, and his mission to restore peace and prosperity to people everywhere, especially the indigenous people of Canada and North America. Kevin's Website is http://murderbydecree.com/ www.murderbydecree.com www.republicofkanata.ca Kevin's email: [email protected] Kevin's documentary: KEVIN ANNETT AND CANADA'S GENOCIDE FULL LENGTH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMjSL2brtuA Listen to Kevin and the Voice of the Republic live every Sunday at 6 pm eastern at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand . The website of the Republic is www.republicofkanata.ca . See the evidence of genocide in Canada at www.murderbydecree.com and at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk4g5l7FcFc&list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e&index=1 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CReISnQDbBE . See the record of the International Common Law Court of Justice, The Case of Genocide in Canada, at these links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvhfXAd08TE (Part One) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPKFk_L7y9g (Part Two) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OI-RQuWPFU (Sentence and Verdict) Kevin's award winning documentary film Unrepentant can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czej73SfYJc . See also an insightful personal interview "Who is Kevin Annett?" (2013) at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY4h3hDjOYM and also: http://www.salem-news.com/articles/march262019/canada-biggest-cover-up-sw.php and https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYEnChrKOgm7aRDzbo6yfswzCEdMl2P8e Nancy's website: https://organichealthylife.com/ Nancy's radio show podcast on IHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/209-organic-healthy-lifestyle-26999927/ Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and Kevin Annett. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging. Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email. Information provided in this audio and the use of any products or services related to this video by you DOES NOT create a health counselor-client relationship between you and Nancy Addison, certified health counselor. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.