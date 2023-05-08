VIDEO CONTENT EXPRESSES OPINIONS OF PRAYING CITIZEN CHANNEL ONLY
May 7, 2023 - Blockbuster revelation by Rep. James Comer that 9 members of the Biden family--including Joe--accepted monetary bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions. "Wednesday will be a BIG DAY for the American people!"
Also: updates on Tucker, mass shooting in TX, resignations, firings and the subway choking.
Thanks for watching and praying!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.