Freed Prisoner Ahmad Hussein in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

The prisoner Ahmad Hussein who was freed by the resistance in Gaza in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, from the town of Qalandiya in the northern of jerusalem, after 19 years of arresting out of sentenced 40 years in prison

Prisoner Ahmad Hussein was released from prison in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, in a prisoner exchange for which Hamas was responsible, in which 4 female captives from the enemy’s prisoners were released. Interview with Ahmad Hussein

Reporting: Salman Alkhatib

Filmed: 25/01/2025

