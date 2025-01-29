© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed Prisoner Ahmad Hussein in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal
The prisoner Ahmad Hussein who was freed by the resistance in Gaza in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, from the town of Qalandiya in the northern of jerusalem, after 19 years of arresting out of sentenced 40 years in prison
Prisoner Ahmad Hussein was released from prison in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, in a prisoner exchange for which Hamas was responsible, in which 4 female captives from the enemy’s prisoners were released. Interview with Ahmad Hussein
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 25/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video