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Florida Gov. DeSantis Just Announced a Massive Stand Against China
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150 views • December 26, 2021
Eric Thompson from Trending Politics reports, Globalists for decades have pushed for open borders and a global governmental system. During this time the Communists in Beijing have been infiltrating nations like the USA, through purchasing assets such as companies & land, plus sending millions of their students through the universities, who share communist propaganda with their peers.
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