How the PFIZER Vaccine clots your blood in under a minute - AUSTRIA locks down all the UNVACCINATED

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- What it feels like to lose your job all because you won't take the jab
- Watch as a Pharmacist refuses to release Ivermectin to someone with a doctors presciption
Mirrored - wil paranormal