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Pence: American free enterprise will help US beat the virus
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1 view • April 01, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence commends American businesses, farmers and health care workers for their hard work, discusses the estimated death toll caused by coronavirus and encourages everyone to follow the '30 days to slow the spread' guidelines.
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