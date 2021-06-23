The Proverbs 31 Report Part 1

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Genesis 3:16 …And your desire is for your husband, and he does rule (govern) over you.” Proverbs 1:8 My son, heed the discipline of your father, And do not forsake the Torah of your mother; 9 For they are a fair wreath on your head, And chains about your neck.