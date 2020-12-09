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GREEN ZONE [2010] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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45 views • December 09, 2020
Chief Warrant Officer Roy Miller (aka Matt Damon) and his team of inspectors are on a mission in 2003 to find Iraq's reported stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction. The very reason the USA supposedly invaded Iraq was because they had NBC Weapons of Mass Destruction. Discovering covert and faulty intelligence causes Roy to go rogue. This movie goes into much detail to show the world that THERE NEVER WERE ANY WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION IN IRAQ (Nuclear, Biological, or Chemical), which makes the USA and the United Nations guilty of invading and destroying a lawful nation, while wounding and killing more than a million Iraqi men, women, and children. Any American family that had a veteran wounded or killed in Iraq needs to know their family members were acting as the terrorists (aka the bad guys), and the Iraqis were the Patriots (aka the good guys) defending their country from Foreign Invaders. However, this is the fault of the US Federal Government, not the US Veterans that are still UNCONSCIOUS and trusting of the Federal Government, Lying US Politicians, and Fear Mongering Fake Mainstream Media News.
GREEN ZONE [2010] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/green-zone/C7flmUiB/0KwKPAsq
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BEYOND TREASON [2005] - WILLIAM LEWIS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tfq8vk0Fnfs0/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
GREEN ZONE [2010] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/green-zone/C7flmUiB/0KwKPAsq
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BEYOND TREASON [2005] - WILLIAM LEWIS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tfq8vk0Fnfs0/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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