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STROPHANTHIN - A REAL BLESSING FOR YOUR HEART
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51 views • November 16, 2020
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In this video we talk about how a heart attack develops. We have a look at the usefulness of bypass surgery by examining clinical findings. Last, but not least we present the most powerful natural remedy for preventing and treating all common heart and cardiovascular conditions, called Strophanthin or Ouabain.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
In this video we talk about how a heart attack develops. We have a look at the usefulness of bypass surgery by examining clinical findings. Last, but not least we present the most powerful natural remedy for preventing and treating all common heart and cardiovascular conditions, called Strophanthin or Ouabain.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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