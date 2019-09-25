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Trump's Hypocritical UN Speech, Erdogan Blasts Israel & Saudis Kill MORE Civilians And No One Cares
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8 views • September 25, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Yemeni Rebels Warn Iran Plans Another Strike Soon
https://www.wsj.com/articles/yemeni-rebels-warn-iran-plans-another-strike-soon-11569105344
Hussain Albukhaiti's Tweet
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1176506102420295680
Five civilians killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - TV
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-yemen-saudi-security/five-civilians-killed-in-air-strikes-by-saudi-led-coalition-in-yemen-tv-idUKKBN1W8057
US Provides Military Assistance to 73 Percent of World’s Dictatorships
https://truthout.org/articles/us-provides-military-assistance-to-73-percent-of-world-s-dictatorships/
https://www.businessinsider.com/heres-every-country-where-the-us-military-is-fighting-terrorism-2018-1
Hafter Forces Have Killed Over 90 Libyan Govt Forces in Two Days
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/23/hafter-forces-have-killed-over-90-libyan-govt-forces-in-two-days/
MSM Pivots To Trump Pausing Ukraine Military Aid Before Call
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/msm-pivots-trump-pausing-ukraine-military-aid-call
Biden scandal EXPLODES: Ukraine fracking, money laundering, Bank of China payoffs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qxk9Pnw4tbM
6 members of Egypt’s Istiqlal Party arrested at dawn
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190924-6-members-of-egypts-istiqlal-party-arrested-at-dawn/
Congress loosens pressure on Egypt just as new anti-Sisi protests emerge
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/09/egypt-congress-pressure-anti-sisi-protests.html
Photos show ongoing work at Iran-linked Syrian base despite reported IDF strikes
https://www.timesofisrael.com/photos-show-construction-at-iran-linked-syrian-base-after-reported-idf-strikes/
AMERICA FIRST: President Trump FULL United Nations General Assembly Speech - 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eICiLRykTFg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speech at 74th UN General Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azz3cOzP8zE
Nuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s Erdogan
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/24/607039/Nuclear-power-should-either-be-allowed-for-everyone-or-banned-for-all-Turkeys-Erdogan
#UnitedNations #SaudiArabia #Israel
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
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Subscribe on iTunes:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
* * *
Yemeni Rebels Warn Iran Plans Another Strike Soon
https://www.wsj.com/articles/yemeni-rebels-warn-iran-plans-another-strike-soon-11569105344
Hussain Albukhaiti's Tweet
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1176506102420295680
Five civilians killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - TV
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-yemen-saudi-security/five-civilians-killed-in-air-strikes-by-saudi-led-coalition-in-yemen-tv-idUKKBN1W8057
US Provides Military Assistance to 73 Percent of World’s Dictatorships
https://truthout.org/articles/us-provides-military-assistance-to-73-percent-of-world-s-dictatorships/
https://www.businessinsider.com/heres-every-country-where-the-us-military-is-fighting-terrorism-2018-1
Hafter Forces Have Killed Over 90 Libyan Govt Forces in Two Days
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/23/hafter-forces-have-killed-over-90-libyan-govt-forces-in-two-days/
MSM Pivots To Trump Pausing Ukraine Military Aid Before Call
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/msm-pivots-trump-pausing-ukraine-military-aid-call
Biden scandal EXPLODES: Ukraine fracking, money laundering, Bank of China payoffs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qxk9Pnw4tbM
6 members of Egypt’s Istiqlal Party arrested at dawn
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190924-6-members-of-egypts-istiqlal-party-arrested-at-dawn/
Congress loosens pressure on Egypt just as new anti-Sisi protests emerge
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/09/egypt-congress-pressure-anti-sisi-protests.html
Photos show ongoing work at Iran-linked Syrian base despite reported IDF strikes
https://www.timesofisrael.com/photos-show-construction-at-iran-linked-syrian-base-after-reported-idf-strikes/
AMERICA FIRST: President Trump FULL United Nations General Assembly Speech - 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eICiLRykTFg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Speech at 74th UN General Assembly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azz3cOzP8zE
Nuclear power should either be allowed for everyone or banned completely: Turkey’s Erdogan
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/24/607039/Nuclear-power-should-either-be-allowed-for-everyone-or-banned-for-all-Turkeys-Erdogan
#UnitedNations #SaudiArabia #Israel
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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