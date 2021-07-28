Freedom to Contract - What is it?

One thing that should be obvious due to the failure to investigate both the 2020 vote fraud and the great loss of life in the ordering of sick patients into nursing homes, is that to depend on justice via the Courts or the Justice System is insanity.

Courts have not been the people’s courts and elections have become political theater. The globalist demonic cabal has been and will continue to be successful in their march towards a worldwide feudal system unless stopped by those who are spiritually grounded, aware, fearless, engaged, and repentant. To fight this spiritual battle in any other way is insanity.

Freedom cannot exist without responsibility. Regardless of past failures, this is our watch, duty is ours. Results are pursuant to God’s perfect or permissive will.

If depending on justice via the Courts and the Justice System is insanity, what are the people to do? The answer is for a massive number of people to hold their legislative servants responsible for remedy and relief via private law. While most people are not aware of private side law, it nonetheless exists and has existed since the founding of the United States and well before. Freedom to contract via private side bill of peace was begun just prior to COVID and awaits legal and lawful implementation. www.hudok.info