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Biden’s open invitation to come on in | Louie Gohmert
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Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas gives his criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy on the Southern Border, former President George W. Bush’s comments about fellow former President Donald Trump and the Democrats’ legislation to make Washington D.C. the 51st state with Carl Higbie – Via Newsmax TV’s ‘SATURDAY REPORT.’
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