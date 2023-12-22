Lynette Zang Uncovers The Truth About Who Really Controls Inflation!

ITM TRADING INC.

Dec 21, 2023 PHOENIX

Join Lynette Zang as she uncovers the truth about America's financialization and its role in controlling inflation. Discover how trading products on Wall Street impact consumers and traders alike. Learn about the rising reliance on speculative derivatives, the influence of algorithmic trading on commodity and asset pricing, and the financialization of vital resources like water. Lynette emphasizes the importance of physical gold and silver for wealth preservation in volatile markets. This video is a must-watch for anyone looking to understand and safeguard their wealth in today's complex financial landscape.





#Financialization #Inflation #WealthProtection #MarketInsights #LynetteZang





📞 GOLD & SILVER BUYER CONSULTING





Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD12212023&month=2023-12 or by calling 877-410-1414





📖 Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver





Discover proven strategies for acquiring precious metals with our free guide. Learn to navigate quality, pricing, and authenticity for optimal privacy and performance, and see how experts can help craft a plan suited to your objectives. Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...





📖 CHAPTERS:





0:00 The Powers That Be

1:25 The Rising Financialization

3:49 A Financial Product

7:46 Oil's Wild Ride

10:47 Managed Money Positions

15:17 Water Futures

17:44 Groundwater Goldrush

21:02 Benchmark Commodity Products

25:48 Get Your Strategy





📑 TO SEE LYNETTE’S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/





👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US





🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang

🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.