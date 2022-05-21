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Prepping 303: Building Dwellings, Makeshift Shelters & Root Cellars
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425 views • May 21, 2022
In a housing market that is literally about to burst, and in a time of major inflation caused by unconstitutional spending in a debt-based economy, people are looking to build on the cheap. In addition to sharing ideas about that, we're going to talk about basic construction you can do on your property, ideas about makeshift shelters and root cellars, as well. David Pruitt of TheMiracleSalve.com joins me to get us thinking about some inexpensive, yet sturdy structures and construction methods you can do yourself.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-303-building-dwellings-makeshift-shelters-root-cellars-video/
Get 10% off at David's site when you use promo code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://themiraclesalve.com/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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