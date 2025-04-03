Uncursable-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 3 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moses and Balaam Were Two Prophets Who Stood on the Heights of Pisgah and Looked Upon the Camp of Israel. Balaam Saw the Tribes Encamped Around the Tabernacle, Each One Positioned With Purpose and Facing East. Though Sent to Curse, He Could Not—For What God Has Blessed Is Uncursable. God's Presence in the Camp and the Order of His People Pointed to a Greater Truth Fulfilled in Jesus Christ, Who Became Our Sacrifice Outside the Gates.