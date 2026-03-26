03/26/2026-False Flagging For An Excuse To Nuke Iran. (Hopefully This Will Not Happen)

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an American Bukele-https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/03/egm-speaks-the-unavoidable/ Larry Loomer gut feeling-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-25-at-1.15.05-AM-1200x861.png AI vid trump and boobi facing their judgement-https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/2036834531181826527 birds attacking joozreeli flags-https://gab.com/WhiteSilk/posts/116290131284615231 the true sons of Jacob-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/c41358daed15fcf28462ffd69f3a2c05.webp Daniel Davis warning for this weekend-https://gab.com/matt_bracken/