🚨 Tacoma Washington Tacoma Washington - Marine Vessel “Kodiak Enterprise” Catches Fire! That Vessel is carrying 55,000 gallons of of Diesel and 19,000 Pounds of Freon on Board

Marine Vessel "Kodiak Enterprise" Catches Fire! That Vessel is carrying 55,000 gallons of of Diesel and 19,000 Pounds of Freon on Board



The Tacoma Fire Department has issued a temporary shelter-in-place for some areas, but was lifted a short while ago.



Freon can be toxic if inhaled "in large quantities, especially in a confined space.

Residents in the area report very bad air quality, a strong smell and fog around the neighborhoods.



