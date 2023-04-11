🚨 Tacoma Washington
Tacoma Washington - Marine Vessel “Kodiak Enterprise” Catches Fire! That Vessel is carrying 55,000 gallons of of Diesel and 19,000 Pounds of Freon on Board
The Tacoma Fire Department has issued a temporary shelter-in-place for some areas, but was lifted a short while ago.
Freon can be toxic if inhaled "in large quantities, especially in a confined space.
Residents in the area report very bad air quality, a strong smell and fog around the neighborhoods.
https://rumble.com/v2hkh4k-tacoma-washington-marine-vessel-catches-fire-55k-of-diesel-and-19k-freon-on.html
