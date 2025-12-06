BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FAR RIGHT!, Catholic Nazis, MUNICH, THE ZECK, Mr. Crowley, Owens-Macron, CRYPTO JEW, Pop Tarts, Stalin
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
124 followers
0
27 views • 1 day ago

CTB 2025-12-04 Cirucci Team Brief #583

Cirucci Team Brief #583, 04 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* What is “far-Right”?
* The very Catholic Third Reich.
* No True CATHOLIC Scotsman
* “MUNICH”
* Far-Left vs. phony Right: from the NRA to the “Council for National Policy”.
* Who delivered the Dredd Scott decision?
* THE ZECK and his critics.
* THE ZECK, “natural law” and “pay your taxes”.
* Is “do what thou wilt” “natural law”?
* The consequences and weaponization of trauma.
* Is autism being rebranded to cover up pedophilia?
* Is this the real agenda of transgenderism?
* Is Candace Owens purposefully trying to obfuscate the REAL Macron scandal?
* “Communism vs. Democracy”?
* Were these sovereigns true Protestants or just Christians of convenience?
* “Ten Lost Tribes”
* “Crypto Jews” vs. Marranos
* Steven Anderson and Fred Phelps
* Taylor Swift and Barbara Bush
* Katy Perry is the Whore riding a Beast.
* Who is pushing veneration of Hidden Hand Joseph Stalin and why?
* This Russian “Cosmo-not” has been arrested for a “SECURITY BREACH!”
* Jesuit Inquisitor Walter Cizec “rescued” by JESUIT-TRAINED Irish Catholic PRESIDENT John F. Kennedy.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

The Fazz on Facebook:
https://facebook.com/michael.franco.73594

 

The Fazz on Twitter:
https://x.com/Anti_inqisition

 

The Fazz on YouTube:
https://youtube.com/@CFazzino817

 

The Fazz on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/the_anti_inquisition/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

Wimbilltunes Productions
https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/

 

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

All of John Paul’s links:
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
