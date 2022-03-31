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The Corrupt Business of CPS
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149 views • March 31, 2022
It is CRITICAL that our parental rights are protected. Our children are given to us BY GOD and these inherent rights need to be protected from state departments that have claimed authority over the lives of families. Medical Kidnap is the wrongful removal of a minor or vulnerable adult from a parent or guardian by law enforcement and/or a social worker. Parents/Guardians should always have the final decision in the child or vulnerable adults’ medical care and treatment until those parental rights are terminated by due process in a court.
Health Freedom Idaho reported on this medical kidnapping case, and mistakenly thought that this was a rare case. Soon people from all over Idaho and even other states started calling me about their interactions with CPS. I was overwhelmed with grief for these families. And for the children who no longer had the safety of their homes and families.
DETRIMENTAL CPS INTERVENTION IS NOT RARE
What you should know
How to Protect Your Family
How to help families in crisis avoid governmental intervention
Healthfreedomidaho.com
Health Freedom Idaho reported on this medical kidnapping case, and mistakenly thought that this was a rare case. Soon people from all over Idaho and even other states started calling me about their interactions with CPS. I was overwhelmed with grief for these families. And for the children who no longer had the safety of their homes and families.
DETRIMENTAL CPS INTERVENTION IS NOT RARE
What you should know
How to Protect Your Family
How to help families in crisis avoid governmental intervention
Healthfreedomidaho.com
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