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TRUMP TAKES THE ARROWS: Why His Moves Always Make Sense Later
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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TRUMP TAKES THE ARROWS: Why His Moves Always Make Sense Later


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v76za0o-from-the-cias-puppets-to-the-peoples-victory-why-iran-is-just-the-beginning.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


They called us crazy. Tinfoil hats. Lunatics. Today, 95% of what we said has been vindicated. And the rest is coming.


In this powerful and personal monologue, John Michael Chambers delivers a masterclass in navigating the information war. He calls out the segments of the MAGA movement that jumped off the Trump wagon over Epstein, only to discover Trump was never the target. He was bait. He led the media, the Democrats, and the establishment to beg for files that ultimately exposed Trump as the man who disbarred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago and served as an FBI informant against him.


Chambers breaks down the psychology of the PsyOp: when Trump says "Epstein is a hoax," the movement panics. When Elon drops "Trump's in the files," the movement turns. But the astute observer knows: Trump takes the arrows so you don't have to. His moves are five-dimensional. They always make sense—later.


The proof is already out there. Doctor Jan Halper Hayes went viral on British news, laying out the dissolution of the U.S. corporation, the restoration of the republic, the dismantling of the deep state. The narrative has shifted. The truth is being spoken. It's just not on the front page of The New York Times—because that system hasn't been fully disassembled yet.


WATCH / SUPPORT HOLLY HERE: https://rumble.com/v76x4os-holly-celiano-and-john-michael-chambers-discuss-iran-and-middle-east-and-th.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
jan halper hayesshare the truthdissolving us courtepstein files trumpelon musk epstein5d chess trumpderek johnson executive ordersq movement vindicationinformation war psyoppatriot flag momentnikola tesla frequencymaga movement truthstop eating crowastute trump observerrise up frequency love
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