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234) Proof is in the blood | La preuve est dans le sang — 'HOLD ON' by Citizen Light
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278 views • December 31, 2021
Credits to HOLDUPmedia | December 24, 2021
HOLD ON by Citizen Light: https://rumble.com/vrcpc6-hold-on-by-citizen-light-soutenez-nous-sur-httpscitizen-light.frdons-citize.html
Faced with the vaccination of children under 5 years old which has already started, we decided in the name of the collective to make HOLD ON freely available on all networks.
Huge thanks to all those who participated in the purchase of the film, thus reinforcing our financial independence.
Huge thanks to our donors from France, Switzerland and the rest of the world who have allowed us to produce and co-produce this unprecedented work of investigation.
We will soon put on pre-sale the film "HOLD OUT" which will be the last part of this trilogy.
As you know, the release of 'Hold On' was difficult due to numerous technical problems and the inexorable censorship that reigns on the major distribution platforms.
This is why we are offering you for Christmas, to all those who "played the game" by buying or renting Hold On, the film Thanatos (which you will receive by email) which remains the antidote to this hysterical fear of death;
Thanks again to all of you; Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to you, despite everything
Thanks to you, we are building our financial independence, guaranteeing our ethical and editorial independence by living from our work.
*** SUPPORT US ***
https://citizen-light.fr/dons-citizen-light/
https://holdup-lefilm.com/campaigns/nous-aider/
Confrontés à la vaccinations des enfants de moins de 5 ans qui a déjà commencé, nous avons décidé au nom du collectif de mettre en accès libre HOLD ON sur tous les réseaux.
Immense Merci à tous ceux qui ont participé à l'achat du film renforçant ainsi notre indépendance financière.
Immense Merci à nos donateurs de France, de Suisse et de Navarre qui nous ont permis de produire et de co-réaliser ce travail d'enquête inédit.
Nous allons bientôt mettre en pré-vente le film "HOLD OUT" qui sera le dernier volet de cette trilogie.
Vous le savez, la sortie de Hold On a été difficile à cause de nombreux problèmes techniques et de l'inexorable censure qui règne sur les grandes plateformes de diffusion.
C'est la raison pour laquelle nous vous offrons pour Noël, à tous ceux qui ont "joué le jeu" en achetant ou louant Hold On, le film Thanatos (que vous recevrez par email) qui reste l'antidote à cette peur hystérique de la mort.
Merci encore à vous tous; Joyeux Noël & belles fêtes de fin d'année à vous, malgré tout.
Grâce à vous, nous construisons notre indépendance financière, garante de notre indépendance éthique et éditoriale en vivant de notre travail.
*** NOUS SOUTENIR ***
https://citizen-light.fr/dons-citizen-light/
https://holdup-lefilm.com/campaigns/nous-aider/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
HOLD ON by Citizen Light: https://rumble.com/vrcpc6-hold-on-by-citizen-light-soutenez-nous-sur-httpscitizen-light.frdons-citize.html
Faced with the vaccination of children under 5 years old which has already started, we decided in the name of the collective to make HOLD ON freely available on all networks.
Huge thanks to all those who participated in the purchase of the film, thus reinforcing our financial independence.
Huge thanks to our donors from France, Switzerland and the rest of the world who have allowed us to produce and co-produce this unprecedented work of investigation.
We will soon put on pre-sale the film "HOLD OUT" which will be the last part of this trilogy.
As you know, the release of 'Hold On' was difficult due to numerous technical problems and the inexorable censorship that reigns on the major distribution platforms.
This is why we are offering you for Christmas, to all those who "played the game" by buying or renting Hold On, the film Thanatos (which you will receive by email) which remains the antidote to this hysterical fear of death;
Thanks again to all of you; Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to you, despite everything
Thanks to you, we are building our financial independence, guaranteeing our ethical and editorial independence by living from our work.
*** SUPPORT US ***
https://citizen-light.fr/dons-citizen-light/
https://holdup-lefilm.com/campaigns/nous-aider/
Confrontés à la vaccinations des enfants de moins de 5 ans qui a déjà commencé, nous avons décidé au nom du collectif de mettre en accès libre HOLD ON sur tous les réseaux.
Immense Merci à tous ceux qui ont participé à l'achat du film renforçant ainsi notre indépendance financière.
Immense Merci à nos donateurs de France, de Suisse et de Navarre qui nous ont permis de produire et de co-réaliser ce travail d'enquête inédit.
Nous allons bientôt mettre en pré-vente le film "HOLD OUT" qui sera le dernier volet de cette trilogie.
Vous le savez, la sortie de Hold On a été difficile à cause de nombreux problèmes techniques et de l'inexorable censure qui règne sur les grandes plateformes de diffusion.
C'est la raison pour laquelle nous vous offrons pour Noël, à tous ceux qui ont "joué le jeu" en achetant ou louant Hold On, le film Thanatos (que vous recevrez par email) qui reste l'antidote à cette peur hystérique de la mort.
Merci encore à vous tous; Joyeux Noël & belles fêtes de fin d'année à vous, malgré tout.
Grâce à vous, nous construisons notre indépendance financière, garante de notre indépendance éthique et éditoriale en vivant de notre travail.
*** NOUS SOUTENIR ***
https://citizen-light.fr/dons-citizen-light/
https://holdup-lefilm.com/campaigns/nous-aider/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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