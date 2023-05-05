Create New Account
The universe, the Annunaki & you🛸👽👍👍😁
The Hips News Channel
Published 16 hours ago
The universe, the Annunaki & you

In the beginning….is a common phrase in describing everything from “the Bible” to the most Grandiose story of an event. It comprise of the many factors to an origin.

This episode is no exception, journey as channel 1 co host and guide us through I this phenomenon of how human became to exist. As channel 1 presents more information in regards to our quest and the questions about our compelling evolution through construction. That the missing link to evolution through multiple Manipulative sources such as the creation of religion.

One of the main contributors were the Annunaki!

 

