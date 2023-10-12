Create New Account
U.S. GENERAL WARNING ABOUT ISRAEL WAR!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
202 Subscribers
361 views
Published 21 hours ago

HERE'S A U.S. GENERALS TAKE ON THE HAMAS ISRAEL WAR. ISN'T IT TIME AMERICANS TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY BEING THAT ANYONE CAN WALK INTO AMERICA NOW? THE LOCK IS TICKING AMERICA! ARE YOU READY FOR THE BLOODSHED AT YOUR DOORSTEP ANY DAY NOW? PREP, ARMUP , PRAY AND STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

