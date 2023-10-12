U.S. GENERAL WARNING ABOUT ISRAEL WAR!

HERE'S A U.S. GENERALS TAKE ON THE HAMAS ISRAEL WAR. ISN'T IT TIME AMERICANS TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY BEING THAT ANYONE CAN WALK INTO AMERICA NOW? THE LOCK IS TICKING AMERICA! ARE YOU READY FOR THE BLOODSHED AT YOUR DOORSTEP ANY DAY NOW? PREP, ARMUP , PRAY AND STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.