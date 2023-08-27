Create New Account
Scenes of Destruction as Shuswap Region Burns in B.C. Canada - Trees Do Not Burn, Interesting
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Pirate Pete


Aug 26, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

We The People Constitutional Conventions channel

Looks like another DEW attack to me....


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDpvr0ZbSlYP

Keywords
canadadestructionbritish columbiafirespirate peteshuswaptrees do not burn

