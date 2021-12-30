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Alex Jones discusses the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction. Svenska efter 2.35
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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10 views • December 30, 2021
1. A major victory in the fight for humanity has been achieved. Alex Jones discusses the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction on five of six counts of child sex trafficking and conspiracy.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ghislaine-maxwell-convicted-of-deep-state-child-sex-trafficking-alex-jones-responds/
2. A SOLDIER TO THE END! SHE TRIED TO FIGHT AGAINST THE PEDO'S... BUT THE PEDO'S ARE IN HIGH PLACES AND SHE PAID WITH HER LIFE. Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer and her husband were murdered.
https://www.brighteon.com/df4124ea-9785-402a-ad55-a2f81714e355
3. STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW. IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM MAX IGAN 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/67qnlV9zvL9O/
4. Big Pharma adds lethal Sodium Azide to "Do it yourself" test kits. They put poison in everything, in foods, in medicine and in chemtrails to slowly kill you.
https://www.brighteon.com/ce07fe9f-1a18-4798-b937-5527919c01c6
5. Restaurants JAB while you EAT - Menu BURGER CHIPS and JAB. They hunt us everywhere and we cant eat in peace. Its a religious cult.
https://www.brighteon.com/891f3329-72dc-4f4a-9608-f92157e9476e
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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