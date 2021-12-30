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Alex Jones discusses the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction. Svenska efter 2.35
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10 views • December 30, 2021
1. A major victory in the fight for humanity has been achieved. Alex Jones discusses the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction on five of six counts of child sex trafficking and conspiracy.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ghislaine-maxwell-convicted-of-deep-state-child-sex-trafficking-alex-jones-responds/
2. A SOLDIER TO THE END! SHE TRIED TO FIGHT AGAINST THE PEDO'S... BUT THE PEDO'S ARE IN HIGH PLACES AND SHE PAID WITH HER LIFE. Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer and her husband were murdered.
https://www.brighteon.com/df4124ea-9785-402a-ad55-a2f81714e355
3. STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW. IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM MAX IGAN 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/67qnlV9zvL9O/
4. Big Pharma adds lethal Sodium Azide to "Do it yourself" test kits. They put poison in everything, in foods, in medicine and in chemtrails to slowly kill you.
https://www.brighteon.com/ce07fe9f-1a18-4798-b937-5527919c01c6
5. Restaurants JAB while you EAT - Menu BURGER CHIPS and JAB. They hunt us everywhere and we cant eat in peace. Its a religious cult.
https://www.brighteon.com/891f3329-72dc-4f4a-9608-f92157e9476e
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ghislaine-maxwell-convicted-of-deep-state-child-sex-trafficking-alex-jones-responds/
2. A SOLDIER TO THE END! SHE TRIED TO FIGHT AGAINST THE PEDO'S... BUT THE PEDO'S ARE IN HIGH PLACES AND SHE PAID WITH HER LIFE. Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer and her husband were murdered.
https://www.brighteon.com/df4124ea-9785-402a-ad55-a2f81714e355
3. STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW. IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM MAX IGAN 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/67qnlV9zvL9O/
4. Big Pharma adds lethal Sodium Azide to "Do it yourself" test kits. They put poison in everything, in foods, in medicine and in chemtrails to slowly kill you.
https://www.brighteon.com/ce07fe9f-1a18-4798-b937-5527919c01c6
5. Restaurants JAB while you EAT - Menu BURGER CHIPS and JAB. They hunt us everywhere and we cant eat in peace. Its a religious cult.
https://www.brighteon.com/891f3329-72dc-4f4a-9608-f92157e9476e
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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