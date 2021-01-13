4 Healthy Soup Recipes For Weight Loss

Easy Soup Recipes





Here are 4 healthy soup recipes for weight loss, no fat, just nutrition and great taste!



1 Vegetable soup recipe 240 calories (1 serving)



This soup is completely loaded with fresh veggies and flavor. It’s naturally low in fat and calories it’s the perfect lunch, snack or starter!



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1/4 cups chopped onion

1/4 cups chopped carrots

1 tbsp chopped celery

1/2 cloves garlic , minced

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth

2 oz cans diced tomatoes

1/4 cups peeled diced potatoes

1/2 tsp chopped fresh parsley

1 bay leaves

1/4 tsp dried thyme

Salt and ground black pepper

1/4 cups chopped frozen or fresh green beans

1/4 cups frozen or fresh corn

1/8 cup frozen or fresh peas



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add onions, garlic, carrots, celery, green beans and saute 4 minutes. Then add in broth tomatoes, bay leave, potatoes, thyme and season with salt and pepper to taste, cover and bring to a boil, until potatoes are tender.

Then add corn cover and reduce heat to medium-low, about 5 minutes. Serve warm garnished with parsley.



2 Cabbage soup recipe 180 calories (1 serving)



An easy and healthy vegetarian cabbage soup for soup detox diet.



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1/4 cups chopped onions

1/8 cup chopped carrot

1 tbsp chopped celery

1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth or chicken broth

1/2 cups water

1/8 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 large cloves garlic, minced

1 cups sliced cabbage

1/2 tsp tomato paste

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 tsb ground coriander

1 oz cans low-sodium red beans

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 tsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp lime juice



Preparation



Heat oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, carrot, celery, green bell pepper and cook, until softened, 10 minutes. Add cabbage, tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened. Add broth, water, Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

Add cumin, coriander, salt, beans. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes,

stir in cilantro and lime juice and serve.







3 sweet potato and chicken soup recipe 340 calories (1 serving)



This hearty, healthy and comforting Sweet Potato Chicken Soup is made in less than 30 minutes. It’s low-carb, it’s healthy, and it’s budget friendly.



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1/8 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1/8 teaspoons ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 pounds chicken breasts

1/4 cups diced sweet potato

1/8 cups diced red bell pepper

1/8 cups green beans

1 oz chickpeas, rinsed

1/8 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper



Preparation



Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and chicken cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add bell pepper and green beans celery, broth, simmer and cook until the vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Add cumin, cinnamon and cayenne salt sweet potato cover and cook 5 minutes, add chickpeas and 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and serve.





4 Hummus Soup 460 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 Tbsp olive oil

1/8 tsp cumin seed

1/4 onion, thinly sliced

1 cloves garlic, sliced

4 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp tahini

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste



Preparation



1. Saute the cumin seed in the olive oil in a stockpot , about 1 minute. Add the onion and garlic and cook 5 minutes more. Add the chickpeas, tahini, and vegetable broth, and stir well.

2. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes.

3. Remove soup from heat and stir in the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.