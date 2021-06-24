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Isolation Camp - Alberta Canada C-19 – More Than 1,000 People. This Is The Leaked Footage
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1864 views • June 24, 2021
LEAKED FOOTAGE - From Canada
Isolation Camps Illegally imprisoning men & women against their will
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀. . .
Isolation Camps Illegally imprisoning men & women against their will
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀. . .
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