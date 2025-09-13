BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex In Athens - Ukraine Update - ASSASSIN CAUGHT - Russia Kupyansk Pipe 3.0 - US wants Russian Assets NOW - EU wants TOURISM CONTROL - 9-13-2025
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
518 followers
1
61 views • 1 day ago

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.




Keywords
trumprussiausukrainenatolavrovrutterussian assetsalex christoforoukupyanskassassin caughteu tourism control
