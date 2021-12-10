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There is a Day Gospel Reggae Cover by Frank Krischick
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54 views • December 10, 2021
There is a day where all creations waiting for
even i wait for this day
Thanks for the background
https://youtu.be/Y8ACyHYsb6Q
This has helped me a lot
I was inspired by this song that i have learned first in dutch
https://youtu.be/t4u9Xccr3AM
And i was inspired by Christafari because they covered many gospelsongs from various artists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdH1...
=======================
However not this one you just see
so i had to do it and i loved to make this cover
I hope there wil be more of them in the Future
even i wait for this day
Thanks for the background
https://youtu.be/Y8ACyHYsb6Q
This has helped me a lot
I was inspired by this song that i have learned first in dutch
https://youtu.be/t4u9Xccr3AM
And i was inspired by Christafari because they covered many gospelsongs from various artists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdH1...
=======================
However not this one you just see
so i had to do it and i loved to make this cover
I hope there wil be more of them in the Future
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