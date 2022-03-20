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System Pigs, Part 1 — Journalists
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467 views • March 20, 2022
Posted 18March2022 Gonzalo Lira:
The sick irony of multi-millionaire journalists living most of them in a Manhattan apartment or a mansion out on Long Island with a driver and vacations to private islands. Promoting wars they will never fight in. Promoting wars their families are immune from. Then covering those wars and receiving fawning praise as heroic for going “into the frontlines.” It’s a vicious sick cycle that is fueled by the misery of others. System pigs is exactly what they are. Excellent content as always.
Government Propaganda, Main Stream Media, Corruption, Amazon, Oligarch, Independent Media,
The sick irony of multi-millionaire journalists living most of them in a Manhattan apartment or a mansion out on Long Island with a driver and vacations to private islands. Promoting wars they will never fight in. Promoting wars their families are immune from. Then covering those wars and receiving fawning praise as heroic for going “into the frontlines.” It’s a vicious sick cycle that is fueled by the misery of others. System pigs is exactly what they are. Excellent content as always.
Government Propaganda, Main Stream Media, Corruption, Amazon, Oligarch, Independent Media,
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