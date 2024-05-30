Create New Account
GRAPHENE ANTENNAS IN BLOOD... FOR TRACKING, CONTROLLING, EVENTUALLY CULLING!
Abide in Christ
Fast forward to 16:41 to hear Dr. Robert O Young speak on Graphene. It is the 'Metamaterial' connecter (in and outside of our bodies) to connect us to the globalist tracking, controlling, social credit scoring, and eventually culling/killing!

GRAPHENE ANTENNAS IN BLOOD from covid shots and environmental sources. Buy a highly rated Zeolite product to help cleanse blood. I have heard that 'MasterPeace' by Dr. Robert O Young is a good one... https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/

emfscience5gtechnologymatrixrfiotantennabiofieldmetamaterialcovid shotsgraphene oxidegraphene hydroxidewbanmban

