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Deuxième Vague ? - Silvano Trotta
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48 views • August 26, 2020
26 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nBJa40RvUU
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ma première vidéo du soir présentait EXCLUSIVEMENT des documents de l'OMS et du CDC américain, a été censurée par YouTube AVANT parution !
Sources de celle-ci :
https://covidtracker.fr
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rozierguillaume/covid-19/master/images/charts/france/subplots_deconf_indic2.jpeg
https://covidtracker.fr/covidtracker-france/%23tests_dep
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12481469/sweden-coronavirus-herd-immunity-pandemic/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.20.20178772v1
https://scitechdaily.com/risk-of-death-is-30-lower-for-covid-19-patients-treated-with-hydroxychloroquine/
https://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/soins-et-maladies/maladies/maladies-infectieuses/coronavirus/tout-savoir-sur-la-covid-19/article/contact-covid-et-si-dep-les-outils-numeriques-du-depistage-covid-19
https://www.lejournaldumedecin.com/actualite/la-belgique-rehabilite-l-hydroxychloroquine/article-normal-50183.html?cookie_check=1598439113
https://www.berlin.de/sen/inneres/presse/pressemitteilungen/2020/pressemitteilung.980587.php?fbclid=IwAR2uIpN1J8UKPMyQ6CS7DnM2KhjhjlJqI8Iw9hQ0OSaoEEjqHVn77GJirKg
https://www.laprovence.com/actu/en-direct/6087382/suede-un-kit-de-test-du-covid-19-defectueux-donne-3-700-resultats-faussement-positifs.html
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ma première vidéo du soir présentait EXCLUSIVEMENT des documents de l'OMS et du CDC américain, a été censurée par YouTube AVANT parution !
Sources de celle-ci :
https://covidtracker.fr
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/rozierguillaume/covid-19/master/images/charts/france/subplots_deconf_indic2.jpeg
https://covidtracker.fr/covidtracker-france/%23tests_dep
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12481469/sweden-coronavirus-herd-immunity-pandemic/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.20.20178772v1
https://scitechdaily.com/risk-of-death-is-30-lower-for-covid-19-patients-treated-with-hydroxychloroquine/
https://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/soins-et-maladies/maladies/maladies-infectieuses/coronavirus/tout-savoir-sur-la-covid-19/article/contact-covid-et-si-dep-les-outils-numeriques-du-depistage-covid-19
https://www.lejournaldumedecin.com/actualite/la-belgique-rehabilite-l-hydroxychloroquine/article-normal-50183.html?cookie_check=1598439113
https://www.berlin.de/sen/inneres/presse/pressemitteilungen/2020/pressemitteilung.980587.php?fbclid=IwAR2uIpN1J8UKPMyQ6CS7DnM2KhjhjlJqI8Iw9hQ0OSaoEEjqHVn77GJirKg
https://www.laprovence.com/actu/en-direct/6087382/suede-un-kit-de-test-du-covid-19-defectueux-donne-3-700-resultats-faussement-positifs.html
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