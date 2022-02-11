© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
Follow
1
Share
Report
210 views • February 11, 2022
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Note: I remember this video from the early 2020 from this great series:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
--
Dr.Thomas Cowan, MD explains why he thinks covid19 is poisoning of cells. it eould be related to 5g. youtube banned it for no reason.
Question: who are the people who banned this video? medical doctors? i doubt it. why was it banned?
--
If you understand the larger agenda (UN Agenda 21/30, The Global Government Inventory and Control Plan, The CBDC, The Vaccine (soon to be "data" passport), the truth about WW2 and who the regime is that runs the planet, then you will understand why this video was banned.
fred global - 108 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TIUL4Iwgzxza/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fredglobal/
--
[06.02.2022] Is Virology WRONG? (Answer: YES!) Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg Debate On Fuellmich's Corona Committee. ->https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
-> Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a 'VIRUS'? (Reloaded) [03.02.2021]
Note: I remember this video from the early 2020 from this great series:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
--
Dr.Thomas Cowan, MD explains why he thinks covid19 is poisoning of cells. it eould be related to 5g. youtube banned it for no reason.
Question: who are the people who banned this video? medical doctors? i doubt it. why was it banned?
--
If you understand the larger agenda (UN Agenda 21/30, The Global Government Inventory and Control Plan, The CBDC, The Vaccine (soon to be "data" passport), the truth about WW2 and who the regime is that runs the planet, then you will understand why this video was banned.
fred global - 108 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TIUL4Iwgzxza/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fredglobal/
--
[06.02.2022] Is Virology WRONG? (Answer: YES!) Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg Debate On Fuellmich's Corona Committee. ->https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
-> Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a 'VIRUS'? (Reloaded) [03.02.2021]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.