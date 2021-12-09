IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays #4 with Maureen Keefe

"IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays" are an opportunity to ask your favorite Professional Psychic, Maureen Keefe, what it is like to be a professional psychic, Psychic Reading How-to's, questions about psychic abilities & gaining mastery of your clairs, etc.I will be livestreaming on YouTube & Facebook on Tuesday's 5pm MDT*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.comChapters:04:31 The Seven Mirror of Essenes08:58 Self-Love12:25 Resource ShoutoutsHealing VideosAlicia BokowskiYoga, Healing, and ReadingsDella Mcgee#healing #meditation #trauma #transformation #guidance #psychic #thrive #imu #intuition #intuitionmatters #morphicfields #pranicbreathing #empath #essenemirrors