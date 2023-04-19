The E-Myth Revisited (entrepreunerial myth) by Michael E. Gerber book summary

Courtesy ofbestbookbitsFAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER * Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. 1)This video has no negative impact on the original works 2)This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. 3)It is not transformative in nature. This channel does not own the rights to these images, videos and audio files. They have, in accordance with fair use, been repurposed with the intent of educating and motivate others. However, if any content owners would like their images removed, please contact us by email.



Learn about Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-Flow Quadrant" concept and RE-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$, have LEVERAGE, & STOP trading precious time for $$$ by printing-out the following document shared on Google Drive titled, "How to 'Own' Your Life: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow





Learn more financial literacy and wealth concepts at the following sites & video channels:

https://Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5

https://Linktr.ee/MultiMillionMLMcoaching

https://tinyurl.com/MoneyTimeLocationFreedom





ONLY AFTER you've decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS OWNER -- and have chosen the relationship/network/multi-level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you and your family to TOTAL time & $$$-FREEdom possibly in the next ~2 to ~4 years since it has the lowest risk-to-reward ratio -- schedule a FREE dream lifestyle coaching call or videoconference with Pro Network Marketing Coach since 2003, Danny "FREEdom" Zen, by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching or leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s), or e-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected]





To your FREEdom,





PA$$IVE/RE$IDUAL income, Time FREEdom, & Pro Network Marketing Coach,





Danny "FREEdom" Zen

Linktr.ee/DannyZen

Find Me on Linkedin: Linkedin.com/in/multimillionMLMcoaching