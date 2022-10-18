The vaccine is a bioweapon that is going to kill you says syndicated columnist, Diana West

The full 24-minute interview of syndicated columnist, Diana West, done by the RAIR Foundation, which was posted on 24 Sep 2022, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1le3n9-diana-west-warns-about-the-dark-and-evil-nature-of-the-covid-vaccine-progra.html
Diana West says (reworded):
It's hard to overstate the EVIL of this vaccine program.
The thing that makes me despair is how difficult it has been to get our fellow man to question any of it.
The vaccine is going to KILL you.
The vaccine is the bioweapon.
The LIES that we have been told would fill all of the libraries in all of the world.
If something makes it to mainstream media, it simply cannot be true.
More and more I realize that I have bought many lies over the years... The CIA, the FBI, 9/11, the Patriot Act.
All of these things are connected.
All of these lies depended on manipulating us.
Ultimately what we are dealing with is a world governed by... dark criminality.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
